Joburg Carnival 2018 cancelled

The City of Johannesburg said yesterday that it had cancelled plans for its annual New Year’s Day celebrations, the Joburg Carnival, for this year due to financial constraints.

Hosted by the city’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Services and the Carnival Consortium, the carnival sees thousands of people from community-based troupes and cultures taking part in the creative display of costumes, floats, singing and dancing on December 31.

The carnival aims to promote the transformation of Hillbrow, Joubert Park, Newtown and the Joburg inner city into a crimeand grime-free zone, where free and safe movement is encouraged, to boost existing urban renewal programmes.

Over the years, it contributed much to the creative industries as a vehicle of employment – thus contributing to the city’s economic development plan. Nonhlanhla Sifumba, member of the mayoral committee for community development, said the city was unable to raise sufficient funds on time to finance the carnival this year despite fundraising efforts and the interest expressed by some companies.

Sifumba said the cancellation does not take away from the city’s commitment to social cohesion and unity, but will give the city leeway to deliver a bigger event in 2019, adding the city would over the next three years invest in its growth and development.

