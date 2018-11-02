Don’t miss the Jacaranda FM street braai

Jacaranda FM’s Scenic Drive, hosted by Rian van Heerden, will have their next #Straatbraai in Pretoria today.

It’s a very special one, because they’ll also celebrating Rian’s birthday.

This will be the 10th Jacaranda FM Scenic Drive #Straatbraai. It will take place at the corner of Webb and Garrett roads in Queenswood, with the team broadcasting live from 4pm to 7pm, and Van Heerden is inviting on everyone to join in.

As an added bonus, popular singer Brendan Peyper will be providing live entertainment.

Van Heerden said: “The 10th Jacaranda FM Scenic Drive #Straabraai promises to be the biggest one yet and I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday! The initiative has been immensely popular and we’ve had loads of fun at every single one.

“What started in February as an opportunity for people to get together, get to know their neighbours again and create a sense of common cause and unity grew into an event where more than 800 people joined us at one of our recent braais. It’s a sight to behold and the vibe is electric!

“Straatbraais were so much part of the South African culture, but for some reason we haven’t been doing it for years. Now, we’re having street braais again and coming together irrespective of background or heritage.

“We invite all of Pretoria to join us today for an afternoon of braaiing together, having a drink and a kuier to music you love!”

