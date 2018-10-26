Author to release rap single before Joburg seminar

It is 30 years since John Kehoe released his best-selling book Mind Power, and the author will be stopping off in South Africa as part of his sell-out Final World Tour.

He will also be releasing his first rap single just before his Johannesburg seminar, on November 10 and 11 at The Hilton, Sandton.

Mind Power was based on an unorthodox and mindset-challenging theory, with another book providing unequivocal evidence of its truth 10 years ago.

Mind Power was translated into over 20 languages, sold over three million copies and was voted by South African booksellers as one of the top-25 nonfiction books of all time.

Kehoe’s Final World Tour ends in Johannesburg after taking in Russia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Canada, the US and the Ukraine.

A fascinating individual and innovator, Kehoe gives South Africans a final opportunity to benefit from one of his life-changing seminars.

He will also be launching the single that has the potential to reach millions more people with its message of the power of the mind.

What makes a well-respected writer turn rapper? Kehoe, 72, says: “I have always followed what calls me and music is now calling me. I also want to do it while I’m still young.

“It is a momentous occasion in every way,” he says, remarking on the significance of ending his tour in South Africa and beginning his new journey into music.

He plans to release a series of singles, which he describes as experimental, before releasing his first album in 2019.

Kehoe’s new single will be launched on Friday October 26.

To book for the seminar, go to Mind Power.

