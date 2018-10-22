Dance festival brings economic spinoff to North West – SA Dance Foundation

The South African Dance Foundation (SADF) appealed to the government to support Rumba in the Jungle International Dance Festival, which it said was a “gateway to economic activity” in the North West province.

“This event in the past created a progressive economic return. With our relations with international stakeholders we managed to work well to fundraise to build two studios in South Africa,” CEO Frans Sema said at the closing of the event in Sun City, Rustenburg, on Sunday night.

Sema said two dance studios in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, and in Mpumalanga had created jobs for South Africans and that the province would host the event for the next three years.

South Africa hosted countries such as the Seychelles, Namibia, Hong Kong, China and Madagascar at the international event.

Ballroom and Latin dancer, Goitseone Tlhabane, 22, said platforms such as Rumba in the Jungle were needed because they gave dancers the space to show off their talents.

“There is so much freedom when it comes to dancing. It is a feeling I would like everyone to experience. I would like to see myself working in a dance studio in future because this is a family thing for us,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

