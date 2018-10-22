 
menu
Entertainment 22.10.2018 05:45 pm

Dance festival brings economic spinoff to North West – SA Dance Foundation

ANA
Ballroom and Latin dancer, Goitseone Tlhabane from Centurion, Pretoria, who took part in the Rumba in the Jungle event at Sun City, 21 October 2018. Picture: ANA

Ballroom and Latin dancer, Goitseone Tlhabane from Centurion, Pretoria, who took part in the Rumba in the Jungle event at Sun City, 21 October 2018. Picture: ANA

South Africa hosted countries such as the Seychelles, Namibia, Hong Kong, China and Madagascar at the Rumba in the Jungle event.

The South African Dance Foundation (SADF) appealed to the government to support Rumba in the Jungle International Dance Festival, which it said was a “gateway to economic activity” in the North West province.

“This event in the past created a progressive economic return. With our relations with international stakeholders we managed to work well to fundraise to build two studios in South Africa,” CEO Frans Sema said at the closing of the event in Sun City, Rustenburg, on Sunday night.

Sema said two dance studios in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, and in Mpumalanga had created jobs for South Africans and that the province would host the event for the next three years.

South Africa hosted countries such as the Seychelles, Namibia, Hong Kong, China and Madagascar at the international event.

Ballroom and Latin dancer, Goitseone Tlhabane, 22, said platforms such as Rumba in the Jungle were needed because they gave dancers the space to show off their talents.

“There is so much freedom when it comes to dancing. It is a feeling I would like everyone to experience. I would like to see myself working in a dance studio in future because this is a family thing for us,” she said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hoping for the homeboys’ fortunes to change for the better 13.10.2018
DA wants MEC to answer for making school kids design Gupta wedding invitation 13.9.2018
UPDATE: 16 prisoners on the run, names and photos released 9.4.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.