Global Citizen Festival to be broadcast live on TV

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen announced today that DStv, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and Viacom’s MTV International would be broadcast partners for the “Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100” event taking place in Johannesburg in December.

The event will take place on December 2 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the live broadcast will be transmitted to more than 180 countries across six continents.

Stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kasey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid will be the headline acts for the festival.

“Trevor Noah will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with co-hosts Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry, and Forest Whitaker.”

The organisation said media mogul Oprah Winfrey would deliver a special keynote address at the Festival remembering Nelson Mandela and his legacy.

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honour their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

The organisation said Global Citizens had generated commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at more than R544 billion(USD37.9 billion) that were set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people.

“This year alone Global Citizens have secured 29 commitments totaling over R108.2 billion (USD7.6 billion) that are set to affect the lives of more than 501 million people by 2030.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.