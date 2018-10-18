 
‘Orange Is the New Black’ to end with season 7

AFP Relaxnews
Orange Is the New Black. Picture: Netflix

The popular prison-set comedy drama has been running since 2013.

Jailhouse drama Orange is the New Black is to reach the end of its term in 2019, after Netflix confirmed that season 7 would act as the series finale.

Having ordered seasons five through seven back in 2016, Netflix has confirmed that 2019’s Orange is the New Black run will be the prison-set comedy drama’s last.

Based on the Piper Kerman book about the author’s time in a minimum security US women’s jail, the show and its cast accumulated four Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild awards and a Peabody over the course of its first four seasons.

Cast members contributed to a video announcing season 7 as the show’s final season.

