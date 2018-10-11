Size of SA audiovisual industry ‘has doubled over past 10 years’

There has been a significant growth in the audiovisual sector of the South African economy over the past decade with the size of the industry doubling in terms of rand value.

This is according Rehad Desai, chairperson of the Independent Producers organisation and the South African Screen Federation (SASFED).

Desai was speaking at the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival (CTIFMF) at the V&A Waterfront, where his documentary, Everything Must Fall, was being screened.

Desai, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, said: “Over the last 10 years, there has been a significant growth in the audiovisual sector of the economy, the film and television, so we now can confidently say that the size of the industry in terms of rand value has doubled. From 2008 to 2018, in 2008 it was worth R3.5 billion and now its worth R7 billion.”

He said this was due to more demand for content as platforms increased. However, he pointed out that the problem with film and television in South Africa and across the globe was that budgets had not increased.

“There has been more and more demand for content as the platforms increase, the problem with film and television in South Africa, I think generally across the continent is that the budget has not increased in that period and have stayed stagnant, which means that in many ways our content hasn’t been able to, in the main, break out from our shores and work internationally in other markets,” said Desai.

He said American movies still dominated at South African cinemas and on television screens, adding that in order for films from Africa to break into the market, the country needed to ensure that funding opportunities were made more readily available.

“If we ready to make our mark as South Africa and as Africa in this market, then we need to ensure that funding mechanisms are available, the funding opportunities are available, that the State, like in education, support the filmmaking process from the development, from the training of filmmakers so that we have proper film schools that are supported and run by the government, and so that we have quality teaching,” Desai said, adding that festivals should be supported in order to have proper development components in them and ensure films had funds to be marketed internationally.

According to Desai, over the years, the state has put in considerable support through the department of trade and industry incentives, budget of the national film and video foundation has been increased, however, the vast bulk of the money from the department through the incentives was going to foreign productions and not going to local filmmakers and local films.

“The money available to national film and video foundation is not sufficient, It can only support maybe 10 documentaries a year, maybe 10 fiction films a year and not enough of that budget goes towards production and now too much is gone on marketing, internal costs, salaries and so on.”

He said the government needed to make an effort in empowering more black women producers to ensure that the majority of directors were black Africans with half of that being women.

“The majority of our directors are black Africans and at least 50 percent of our filmmakers are women, we are far from that and that’s where we need to go,” he concluded.

– African News Agency (ANA)

