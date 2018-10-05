Power of forgiveness

It’s been two decades since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded and director Roland Joffé’s new film – The Forgiven – returns to that time to grapple with the terrible truths of apartheid and its legacy. The film opens at South African cinemas nationwide today.

Based on Michael Ashton’s play, The Archbishop and the Antichrist (the playwright collaborated with Joffé on the screenplay), Joffé explains the reasoning behind the film: “This is a subject

that’s both social and political but also rather personal because, let’s be honest, we’ve all done things in our lives that we need forgiveness for, that we haven’t come to terms with.

“We’re all prisoners of our history, whether it’s social, cultural or family.”

Two-time Oscar nominee Joffé has gained a reputation for hard-hitting political stories and The Forgiven, like his 1984 cinematic breakthrough The Killing Fields, is cerebral and unflinchingly violent in its depiction of South Africa’s recent political history.

Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker delivers a finely nuanced performance, conveying Tutu’s formidable inner strength, dignity and compassion.

Having previously portrayed a South African in the film Zulu (2013), he already had an informed understanding of South Africa’s history, which he utilises to add depth and power to his performance as the archbishop.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors, Whitaker confessed that playing Tutu proved to be one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“I knew his laugh, his sense of humour, how he felt, his passion, and his faith. But he has a graceful way in which he looks at the world. Trying to pull those things together, to capture the spirit of the man was challenging.”

Eric Bana, too, delivers a powerhouse performance, using his physicality and charisma to make a loathsome character – brutal murderer Piet Blomfeld – frightening, but also human.

“This is probably the most intimidating character I’ve ever played,” admits the Australian actor. “The key to the character, for me, was just throwing myself into South African history. There was so much that I needed to know, before I could stand any chance of understanding where Blomfeld’s warped sense of entitlement came from. It was just one of those roles where you have to really jump into the deep end, and trying to learn and understand a lot of the history was the first step.”

Produced by Craig Baumgarten and South African producing partner Zaheer Goodman-Bhyat from Light and Dark Films, the film was shot in and around Cape Town, including at one of the world’s most dangerous prison facilities, Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison. It also boasts strong performances by South African actors Jeff Gum, Morné Visser and Thandi Makhubele.

According to the producers, the story is poignant and timely. “It reminds us of Archbishop Tutu’s gift of forgiveness and the healing it brings, and we are honoured to tell this story.”

The archbishop gave the project his blessing, saying: “This timely, compelling and intelligent film, movingly, and above all humanely, captures what it felt like to be working with those selfless members of the TRC who strove, often against the odds, to help bring both truth and reconciliation to the ordinary people of South Africa.

“The film is a tribute to the remarkable and healing power of forgiveness.”

