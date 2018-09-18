Celebrities wow at the Nedbank International Polo

Several of Mzansi’s biggest celebrities attended the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club in Sandton on Saturday.

The local celebs in attendance included Lalla Hirayama, Terry Pheto, Khanya Mkangisa and Poppy Ntshongwana.

Here’s a look at what the stars wore.

Khanya Mkangisa

Khanya gave us candy cane vibes in this two-piece by Pamberry House.

She completed the look with a pair of Prada sunglasses.

K Naomi

K Naomi looked like a “breath of fresh air” – per her caption!

She rocked a custom Doux Regal Couture creation to the event.

Mampho Brescia

Mampho kept her Nedbank International Polo look simple but stylish.

Terry Pheto & Mampho Brescia

Mampho’s BFF Terry also got the simple-stylish memo.

Definitely a formidable fashion duo!

Lalla Hirayama

Who wears a dress with a horse print to a polo event? Lalla Hirayama that’s who!

Poppy Ntshongwana

Poppy dressed to impress in a sexy black number designed by Keys Fashion.

Simply stunning!

Gert Johan Coetzee

The fashion designer was by far the best dressed man on the day.

Zulu ‘Dash’ Mkhathini

Zulu Mkhathini was also in the running for best dressed man.

Brought to you by All4Women