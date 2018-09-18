 
Celebrities 18.9.2018 09:46 am

Celebrities wow at the Nedbank International Polo

Lily Rose
Khanya Mkangisa struts her stuff in a two-piece by Pamberry House at the Nedbank International Polo event

No polo event is complete without A-list stars making fashionable appearances.

Several of Mzansi’s biggest celebrities attended the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club in Sandton on Saturday.

The local celebs in attendance included Lalla Hirayama, Terry Pheto, Khanya Mkangisa and Poppy Ntshongwana.

Here’s a look at what the stars wore.

Khanya Mkangisa

Khanya gave us candy cane vibes in this two-piece by Pamberry House.

She completed the look with a pair of Prada sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

A day at the polo with @heineken_sa

A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on

K Naomi

K Naomi looked like a “breath of fresh air” – per her caption!

She rocked a custom Doux Regal Couture creation to the event.

Mampho Brescia

Mampho kept her Nedbank International Polo look simple but stylish.

View this post on Instagram

That’s it, ready to polo. @thatsitboutique

A post shared by Mampho Brescia (@mamphob) on

Terry Pheto & Mampho Brescia

Mampho’s BFF Terry also got the simple-stylish memo.

Definitely a formidable fashion duo!

View this post on Instagram

This is Us. #nedbankinternationalpolo2018

A post shared by Mampho Brescia (@mamphob) on

 

Lalla Hirayama

Who wears a dress with a horse print to a polo event? Lalla Hirayama that’s who!

Lalla Hirayama at the Nedbank International Polo Event - Picture Supplied

Poppy Ntshongwana

Poppy dressed to impress in a sexy black number designed by Keys Fashion.

Simply stunning!

View this post on Instagram

Thoroughbred … #NedbankIntPolo in @keys_fashion

A post shared by Poppy Ntshongwana (@poppyismyname) on

 

Gert Johan Coetzee

The fashion designer was by far the best dressed man on the day.

Gert Johan Coetzee at the Nedbank International Polo

Zulu ‘Dash’ Mkhathini

Zulu Mkhathini was also in the running for best dressed man.

Zulu ‘Dash’ Mkhathini at the Nedbank International Polo

Brought to you by All4Women

