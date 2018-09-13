Francois van Coke en Vriende is the hottest ticket in town

This weekend Menlyn comes alive when Francois van Coke en Vriende present a rock ‘n’ roll spectacular at Sun Arena, Time Square on Saturday with few tickets left.

In fact, tickets are already 90% sold out.

“This is mind-blowing. I am extremely thankful to the fans, the team and all my friends that will be joining me on stage. If this show sells out it will, without a doubt, be a career highlight for me.

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. We promise a world-class show that will blow you away,’’ says Van Coke.

The two-hour non-stop rock ‘n’ roll show is packed with all the hits and collaborations from Francois and his friends, including Karen Zoid, Jack Parow, Majozi, Fokofpolisiekar, Early B, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Arno Carstens, Laudo Liebenberg, Van Coke Kartel (for one night only) and Coenie de Villiers.

The incredible show will include hits like Toe Vind Ek Jou with Karen Zoid, Dans Dans Dans featuring Jack Parow, the classic Blue Eyes with Arno Carstens and many more.

If you’re in the mood for a party, the Windhoek Beer Tent will be open on the lawns in front of the Arena from 4pm, so fans can enjoy a couple of pre-drinks before the show.

SA’s top rock ‘n’ roll DJ, The Robfather, will be pumping out some tunes to get everyone in the mood.

Doors to the Arena open at 7pm, and the Francois van Coke en Vriende show starts at 8pm.

The official after party will be hosted at Guy Fieri Kitchen and Bar inside Time Square, so there are plenty of things to look forward to.

The only tickets that are still available are selling at R275 per seat.

