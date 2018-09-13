 
Entertainment 13.9.2018 06:50 am

Reeva’s sister slams graphic new documentary series

Citizen reporter
FILE PIC -- This is an undated portfolio photo supplied by Ice Model Management in Johannesburg of Reeva Steenkamp, during a photo shoot. Paralympic superstar Oscar Pistorius was charged Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013, with the murder of his girlfriend who was shot inside his home in South Africa, a stunning development in the life of a national hero known as the Blade Runner for his high-tech artificial legs. Reeva Steenkamp, a model who spoke out on Twitter against rape and abuse of women, was shot four times in the predawn hours in the home, in a gated community in the capital, Pretoria, police said. (Ice Model Management) EDITORIAL PURPOSE ONLY

‘How did these documentary people get their hands on police photographs of my sister’s body?’ Simone Cowburn wants to know.

Reeva Steenkamp’s family have slammed as “insensitive” a new documentary for showing the grisly crime scene photos of her dead body, according to MailOnline.

MailOnline reported in an exclusive posted on their site yesterday afternoon that Reeva’s sister Simone Cowburn blasted the four-part series Pistorius on Amazon Prime for using pictures of a blood-spattered bathroom and hallway, as well as a close-up of the gun used to kill Reeva.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon, streaming music and videos for a fee.

Model Reeva, 29, was shot dead by boyfriend Oscar Pistorius, the shamed Paralympian, on Valentine’s Day in 2013 at his home in Pretoria.

Pistorius is serving 13 years in prison for the murder.

Cowburn has questioned why, five years after the case, did the documentary makers feel it necessary to show graphic images of her sister, including one of her lying dead on the floor.

“My parents are not young at all. I am worried this will have a terrible effect on them. My father has been really unwell recently and has heart problems. My question is how did these documentary people get their hands on police photographs of my sister’s body?” she told MailOnline.

The documentary’s writer and producer Sean Richard told MailOnline: “These are truly tragic events, which took place in front of the glare of the world media. As filmmakers we set out to tell the story as objectively as possible.”

Among archive court footage used in is a plea from her father, Barry Steenkamp, for the crime scene pictures to be made public.

Directed by Vaughan Sivell, the series charts Pistorius’ dramatic rise and fall.

