Drama and tears expected as voters choose Idols top 10

Drama, heartbreaks, and tears are expected to trend on the Idols South Africa stage on Sunday evening as the dreams of six hopefuls come to an end.

The show started early this year with hundreds of people who thought they could sing auditioning across the country and on Sunday, only 10 will be left from the top 16 as they compete for votes.

Voters have in the past two weeks chosen the competitions’ top 10 and are indirectly affecting the future prospects of six contestants.

On Sunday, Idols host Tebogo “Proverb” Thekisho is expected to announce those who have made it into the top 10.

Last Sunday, the eight remaining girls kicked off the show with Beyonce’s Run the World and Formation.

Some of the notable acts included Thando who sang American Idol alumna Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself.

Another contestant who had the crowd on their feet was Xae, who is a self-confessed car karaoke lover. She sang SZA’s Broken Clocks which left Randall Abrahams speechless, Somizi Mhlongo shouting “genius”, and Unathi Nkayi calling it “brilliant”.

Season 14’s youngest contestant Yanga then came in with Adele’s hit, Don’t You Remember, which was a favourite for Somizi and Unathi.

Two weeks back, the guys kicked off the live performances at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

The eight officially opened the season with some smooth sounds from The Temptations chart-toppers, Treat Her Like A Lady and Lady Soul, in honour of Women’s Month.

Some of the notable contestants include Sandile, who came on with an up-tempo version of Nathi’s hit, Nomvula.

Somizi predicted he’ll make it to the top 10 because “your performance was as tight as those pants”.

Lincoln from the Cape Flats took on the dramatic James Bond theme song Writing’s On The Wall by Sam Smith.

“You are a consummate performer. You gave me goosebumps; and when I saw your eyes roll back, I knew you were in the moment,” said Unathi after his performance.

The crowd’s favourite, King B from Kagiso, brought the house to its feet when he sang Stay With Me by Sam Smith and Unathi described his act as “the performance of the night”.

The music competition show airs on DStv channel 161.

