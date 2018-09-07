The hottest cooking shows to stream right now

If you don’t know your whisk from a spatula, hold off on joining that expensive culinary course.

Just drag your tablet or computer to the kitchen and learn all you need to know to prepare the perfect meal or dessert.

From simple recipes to advanced gourmet masterpieces, these three shows will have you covered.

Cooking with Siba (Showmax)

Starring: Siba Mtongana

★★★☆☆

If you, dare I say it, never watched Siba on-screen you should be crying huge anime tears because – like Lion matches, Mrs Ball’s Chutney and Koo Chakalaka – Siba is part of South Africa’s modern heritage.

Her recipes are simple, easy to make and she guides you through each step with masses of charm.

Who can say no to a succulent lamb shank & sticky toffee pudding for dessert? Catch #CookingWithSiba at 16:00 pic.twitter.com/BwmHPwRvqM — Zambezi Magic (@zambezimagictv) February 3, 2016

Die Nataniël Tafel (Showmax)

Starring: Nataniël

★★★★☆

Listen, Nataniël knows everything about entertaining, and the show offers a platform for you to get a peek into his way of hosting.

From easy to advanced recipes, table-setting ideas and a lot of spice, this is a South African cooking show like no other. And it’s Nataniël, so you don’t want to miss out.

Martha Bakes (Netflix)

Starring: Martha Stewart

★★★☆☆

Are your cakes flat and your pancakes oozy? The mistress of the modern American kitchen is here to guide you through even the most challenging baking scenarios.

From cakes to souffles, Stewart approaches baking with a never-flop appeal that will encourage even the worst of bakers to try again.

You can win a trip to NYC to see the set of #MarthaBakes and meet Martha! Enter before September 12 at https://t.co/nL5vHkwybz. pic.twitter.com/x1IqMArcQF — WITF (@WITF) August 29, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.