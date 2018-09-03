DJ Black Coffee opens up about his extra-marital affair

DJ Black Coffee has, for the first time, spoken out about an alleged affair that rocked his marriage to actress, Enhle Mbali in 2013.

The celebrity couple hogged headlines five years ago after Sunday World reported that a model and businesswoman had threatened to reveal saucy details from the apparent affair.

During an interview with DJ Fresh on Metro FM on Friday, Black Coffee reflected on the scandal.

He explained that all the attention and fame became overwhelming and he “slipped up”

“A man being a man will always be a man. But now when you add the attention from the opposite sex, it can be blinding. It is something you will never be immune to as a person.

“You can try your best and every now and then it’s going to catch up with you. The love becomes overwhelming as a person. You become overwhelmed with everything, the success. Before you get used to everything, you slip up,” he said.

The world-renowned DJ explained that the tabloids blew the scandal out of proportion but it taught him valuable lessons.

“With the tabloid stuff, it is a reminder of how human one is. Not just being written about but from also the mistakes one makes as a person. It is something that people should understand when you are dealing with someone who is as real as I am. But everything that has happened has been a wake-up call and a lesson,” he added.

