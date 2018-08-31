‘Mr. Robot’ to end after season 4

The plug’s been pulled on tech thriller Mr. Robot, which had been expected to complete a five-season arc, but will now end its run with 2019’s season four.

The fourth season of Mr. Robot will be its last, after USA Network and show creator Sam Esmail announced its upcoming conclusion.

Starring Rami Malek in his breakout role as Elliot Alderson, an IT security worker who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy to hack a giant corporation and eradicate consumer debt, over the course of its first three seasons Mr. Robot accrued a loyal following as well as racked up wins at the Emmys and Golden Globes plus numerous additional award nominations.

But the tale of paranoia and power games is to wrap up a little earlier than expected, after previous indications that the show would run to a five-season total.

Every consequence. Every key stroke. Everything has led to this. The final season of #MrRobot arrives in 2019. https://t.co/xWrGVBB45o pic.twitter.com/IKn6nR51Bk — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) August 30, 2018

“Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot’s journey,” Esmail wrote in an August 29 Twitter message.

“It’s going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it’ll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans. Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you.”

The news confirms a mid-August suggestion from co-star Christian Slater that season four would be the show’s final outing.

Malek has the lead role in Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, due November 2018, and voices one of the animal characters in the April 2019 fantasy adventure The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

In addition, he has accepted the lead role in American Radical, based on the hit memoir about an American Muslim working for the FBI’s counterterrorism division. That project is being headed up by Esmail himself.