Caroline Borole is living her dream as Tina Turner

Tina Turner is an act that is hard to imitate. Her music is legendary and she has always been captivating to the lovers of soul and pop-rock music. The 78-year-old Turner is also an actress and songwriter.

Soweto-born actress and singer Caroline Borole is playing the role of the legendary Turner, sometimes known as the “Queen of Rock”, in a dazzling two-hour stage production – Tina: Simply The Best – at Emperors Palace.

Borole is backed by a live band as she performs Turner’s biggest hits, including Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do with It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Private Dancer and many more.

Borole let The Citizen in on who she is, her current performances and what audiences can expect from the show.

Where were you born and raised?

I come from the southwestern townships, otherwise known as Soweto. Which artist or songs currently feature on your driving playlist? Tina, Tina, Tina. Besides normal radio, she is all I listen to.

Any favourite local artists?

Well, I’m really loving Durban-born songstress, LaSoul. She has some sultry vocals that are hip and happening right now.

What was the last song you sang in the shower?

It was actually Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked. I studied musical theatre so I’m always churning out the tunes. What was the first CD you ever bought? Brandy Norwood’s debut album Brandy. Before that, I had a whole cupboard full of cassettes and LPs.

Who is your ultimate inspiration in life, musical or otherwise?

I draw inspiration from strong women in my life and industry ladies, too. My mother is at the top of that list, of course, but my biggest musical influences are divas like Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Miriam Makeba and Dorothy Masuku, to name but a few.

How did you crack it in the music-showbiz industry?

I’ve been singing from an early age. The music industry is tough to crack into but once you do, you have to keep on pushing the boundaries by working hard and being hungry for success.

How does it feel to be performing the music of such a legend?

It feels incredible to sing songs from a living legend who is still a force to be reckoned with. Ms Tina is a show that female performers dream of performing on stage, and I get to live that dream.

Will this be your first time performing at Emperors Palace?

I have performed at the Palace of Dreams before, so it feels like home – and it’s always good to be back home.

Give us a quick rundown of what we can expect from the show?

The show is jam-packed with all the tunes we know and love from Tina. It is highly energetic, full of exciting and electric rock ballads and tunes. There is a song for everyone, young and old. It simply doesn’t disappoint.

Give us a sneak peek at some insider information of the show.

I won’t give away everything about the show, but I can tell you that with a full band and a horn section, two amazing dancers and a talented backing vocalist, the show is truly simply the best.

Who will be in the front row of the Tina Turner show, cheering you on?

My greatest supporters of course – my family and my closest friends. In all honesty, though, I want all of South Africa to see this show. They will be buzzing with good old rock and roll joy.