Direct from ‘artists’ house to your wall

Want to engage with contemporary African visual artists face to face? August House is hosting its popular Open Studio event on September 2.

The event is being held as part of Joburg Art Week, and not only sees August House artists opening up their private studio spaces to the public, but also provides visitors with the opportunity to discuss the artworks and purchase them.

“As an art institution, August House works hard to provide platforms for artists to network and engage with the greater art world and the public,” says Kate Ballenden, general manager.

“We do this through events like pop-up group exhibitions in corporate spaces and our Open Studios, which have proved to be popular. This year’s event is a fringe event to the upcoming FNB Joburg Art Fair.”

Studio visits complement the format of the Art Fair, where works are displayed in a formal gallery setting, in the absence of the artists who created them. The Art Fair takes place from September 6 to 9.

August House is renowned for its Open Studio events, which run two to three times a year with the express purpose of stimulating personal engagement with both artists and their works.

August House is a legendary five-storey hub with a 12-year history in the art world. It incubates, stimulates and supports emerging contemporary African fine artists, and has established itself as an independent art house accommodating more than 50 independent pan-African artists.

Participating artists include Andrew Kayser, Mbongeni Fakudze and Vusi Mbulali.