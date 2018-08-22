 
Trevor Noah to host Global Citizen Festival

Citizen Reporter

Nomzamo Mbatha and Dave Chappelle, and multi Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves have also joined the line-up.

International advocacy group Global Citizen announced yesterday that Trevor Noah, pictured, will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

The aim of the festival to help fight and end poverty on the Mother Continent. The free event on December 2 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will see Noah joined by TV personalities Nomzamo Mbatha and Dave Chappelle, and multi Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves.

Celebrities Naomi Campbell, Bob Geldof, Bonang Matheba, and Forest Whitaker will join the lineup of co-hosts. Oprah Winfrey will deliver a keynote address remembering Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

Musgraves will perform alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, Wizkid and many others.

Anyone wishing to attend the concert can start working through the list of Actions, which includes, among others, asking Nigeria’s state governors to invest in water and sanitation; urging Zambia to help children live free from hunger and malnutrition; calling on the finance ministers of Ghana, Tanzania, and Kenya to lift millions from poverty by raising the agriculture budget.

