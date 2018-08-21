You can land a role in MTV Shuga’s new season – this is how

Award-winning educational drama series, MTV Shuga, which airs on MTV Base, announced today there will be open auditions for all young aspiring South African actors and actresses hoping for a part in the upcoming season of MTV Shuga: Down South.

Georgia Arnold, executive director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and executive producer of MTV Shuga said: “After being thoroughly impressed by the acting performances during the first season of MTV Shuga: Down South, we are thrilled to be taking our search for talent even further; our aim is to discover not just a new lead actor for MTV Shuga, but have them play a pivotal role in contributing to the impact that MTV Shuga makes across the continent.”

This year, MTV opted to give thousands of young hopefuls the opportunity to audition in two South African cities and MTV Shuga online platforms.

The 2018 MTV Shuga public auditions will take place on Saturday, 25 August 2018 at Zone 6 Venue in Johannesburg followed by auditions on Sunday, 26 August at Olive Convention Centre in Durban. Registration opens at 08:30am for auditions and will close at 15:30pm on the day, with no exceptions.

MTV Shuga’s Pan-African journey is entering its 7th season and has seen the show set in Kenya (Seasons 1-2), Nigeria (Seasons 3, 4, 6) and now returns to South Africa following a dramatic fifth season in 2017 that took fans on an emotional rollercoaster.

Monde Twala, vice president of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa’s BET, Youth & Music, said: “MTV Shuga continues to deliver groundbreaking content for the youth, by the youth. MTV Base is excited to be part of this life changing opportunity that drives engagement with young people on the social issues they face daily. The series’ Pan-African appeal makes it unique, and this is an opportunity to showcase local talent, while affecting real impact.”

Aspiring young actors who can’t audition in person at either venue can audition for the show online. Digital auditions are currently open, and submissions will be accepted until 23:59 on Saturday, 1 September 2018. The entry mechanism for online auditions is simple and full instructions can be found on www.MTVShuga.com.

Once the deadline for online auditions has expired, the production teams will consider all submissions and contact successful entrants privately. The final cast for MTV Shuga: Down South will be announced in time for production to begin in Spring 2018 – building up to the new season in the first quarter of 2019.

Arnold and Twala will be the judges at the auditions in both cities, as well as Quizzical Productions’ casting director, Bonnie Bouman.

The next wave of untapped acting talent in South Africa will hope to follow in the footsteps of MTV Shuga alumni, which include award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 12 Years a Slave, and Thuso Mbedu ,who was nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress for Is’thunzi.

Actress and filmmaker Samke Makhoba successfully auditioned for MTV Shuga: Down South, landing the role of teenager Khensani.

Makhoba has encouraged young actors to turn up and be noticed.

“Starring on MTV Shuga is a dream come true for many young actors in South Africa and I would encourage anybody who is thinking of auditioning to take this opportunity to do so. It’s a great platform to expose your talents to an international audience, and more importantly, you get to see the impact your work has on real people around South Africa and beyond,” Makhoba said.

The call for auditions follows the recent global announcement that MTV Shuga would be partnering with Unitaid and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine to produce three more seasons of the educational drama – the first of which will be taking place in South Africa before the show ventures into Cote d’Ivoire.

MTV Shuga is produced by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) and supported by Unitaid, a Geneva-based organization that funds promising innovations that have the potential to make fast, sweeping improvements in global health, such as HIV self-testing.

The 7th season of MTV Shuga will be focusing on HIV self-testing, often known as self-screening in South Africa (existing methods, access and benefits, the importance of follow-up testing and treatment), preventative drugs (PrEP), Family Planning, LGBT rights and available support, as well as the link between toxic masculinity and gender-based violence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

