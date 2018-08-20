 
Entertainment 20.8.2018 04:30 pm

Jozi Tese annual festival promises to be bigger and better

ANA
The waterfall at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens, Roodepoort, Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook

A host of artists including the Afro pop sensation Mafikizolo, Lady Zamar and DJ Ganyani are expected to shut it down on 30 September.

The Jozi Tese annual festival is making its second outing with a bang.

More than ten artists including the Afro pop sensation Mafikizolo, Lady Zamar and DJ Ganyani are expected to shut it down at the Tese Festival, which promises entertainment galore, including fashion, a food market, and many other activities on September 30.

“We have no doubt that the broad array of musicians featured this year will offer something for everyone, whether you are into Afro pop, jazz, rock or pop,” said festival director Tshepo Riba.

“[This year] sees us continue to work hard to develop and grow the Jozi Tese offering as a trusted brand in the local annual events calendar, bringing revellers more entertaining attractions, improved facilities as well as an impressive line-up of musicians guaranteed to make this a day to remember,” Riba said.

Commenting on the choice of venue, the 300 hectare Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens which accomodates up to 5 000 people , Riba said it was chosen because of its excellent facilities and tranquil surroundings.

“A monitored kids’ entertainment area complete with carnival rides, games, water sports and much more will be added to the mix,” said Riba.

African News Agency (ANA)

