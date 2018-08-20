SA actress joins The Queen in exciting debut

East London-born actress Lunathi Mampofu has joined the popular drama series, The Queen, on Mzansi Magic.

Making her debut on August 2, Mampofu plays the part of Benni, a young woman in the drug business.

The stylish, eclectic and extremely talented mother of one says she is very happy about her role on the Ferguson Films production.

“I’m very excited about Benni and playing her brings me so much joy,” she said.

The Queen is a telenovela that premiered on Mzansi Magic on August 1, 2016, produced by Ferguson Films and created by respected couple Connie Ferguson and her husband Shona Ferguson.

“I studied acting both in South Africa and in America. I am actually a trained actor,” Mampofu said.

“I have worked on a number of productions, in short films, TV, commercials, you name it.

“I always give my all in every role,” she said, adding that the same will apply in her portrayal of Benni.

Mampofu is no stranger to the acting industry and is best known for her starring role as Zikhona in the SABC 1 drama series, Ingozi. This was her first starring role on television. She has also acted in numerous theatre productions, including Almost Maine, Remember to Remember the Memorial and Look Before You Leap, but she says the role she has now on The Queen is what she has always wanted.

“Working with the Fergusons is one of my dreams coming to life. I’m grateful.”

Mampofu trained first at the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance, graduating in 2010, and later attended the New York Film Academy, graduating in 2013.

She is the sister of The Lucky Specials lead actor, Oros Mampofu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android