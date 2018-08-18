SABC news bids farewell to Thabile Ngwato

Popular news anchor Thabile Ngwato is leaving the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the public broadcaster announced on Saturday.

Ngwato had resigned from the SABC to pursue business interests after five successful years of producing and presenting news at the SABC, spokeswoman Neo Momodu said in a statement.

Television news head Nothando Maseko said, “We are sad to see Thabile leave, but we are happy to have had the chance to work with her. She has been an absolute pleasure to work with and as a public service broadcaster we are happy that we have contributed immensely to her news presenting career. We wish her well and we would like extend our gratitude to her for being devoted throughout her tenure at the SABC.”

Said Ngwato, “I would like to express my gratitude for the knowledge, experience, and lessons, and most importantly professional relationships built over the years. I am certain that this will add value in my new journey and future as an entrepreneur.”

Ngwato’s last news bulletin presentation would be on Saturday. The SABC wished her well in her future endeavours, Momodu said.