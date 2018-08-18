ProKid’s wife breaks her silence over singer’s infidelity

It’s been a difficult week for the Mkhize family, but for the first time since Linda “ProKid” Mkhize’s death, his wife Ayanda has spoken out.

Ayanda and Linda Mkhize’s marriage was rarely ever in the spotlight although it was common knowledge that the two spouses were raising a three-year old daughter. Exactly a week after the rapper passed away, Ayanda finally mustered the strength to speak out publicly for the first time.

She spoke to Tshisa Live, who were invited into the Mkhize family home, and although her comments were brief, one could sense the pain she was battling with. When asked how she was coping, she revealed that she was virtually speechless:

“What can I say? I have no words,” Ayanda said. She then added: “I am very numb by the situation. I have to do what I have to do,”

The news of Prokid’s death sent shockwaves around Mzansi, but the grief was marred by reports that the rapper had died in the bed of his mistress.

Reports in this weekend’s Sunday Sun claimed that his wife and father had to collect his body from his girlfriend’s apartment in the CBD of Johannesburg.

While nobody in the family has commented on this part of Mkhize’s story, Linda’s cousin, Nhlanhla Mohlauli, has revealed that the late rapper’s alleged mistress won’t be allowed to attend his funeral this coming Saturday.

Speaking to DRUM magazine, Mohlauli said: “Anyone who comes with love and wants to celebrate Linda’s life, can come to the funeral. We are black people, culturally we don’t send invites to the funeral. However, for her* the invite is not out. Everyone had a relationship with Linda but you don’t see them going to the media to explain what their relationship was. A person like that is not a person who is coming with an open mind or who you can trust and be sure won’t cause any problems. We are asking her to give us some space.”

Linda Mkhize will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday the 18th of August.

The rapper will be buried in the cemetery’s “Heroes’ Acre”, where local legends Robbie Malinga and Mandoza were also buried.

Brought to you by All4Women