So you think you can cook on TV?

If you fancy yourself as an aspiring chef, are holding onto that family recipe that always impresses for just the right moment, have the skills to be the host with the most or are looking for your 45 minutes of television fame, then stir things up and enter Come Dine With Me South Africa, which returns to BBC (DStv channel 120), for its fifth exciting season in early 2019.

You can send in an audition tape until August 29.

Over 12 episodes, four total strangers per episode will have the opportunity to wine, dine, entertain and impress each other, with some hysterical outcomes, in a bid to score the most votes and win the weekly R10 000 prize.

Season four saw a lot of hilarious happenings, yummy food, kitchen mishaps, cringeworthy moments and some very interesting characters, who had a few words of advice for aspiring season five contenders.

According to Pretoria businessperson Philipine Modimogale, it’s most important to create a fun atmosphere. Advice her fellow host, pole-dancing fitness instructor Carmi van Heerden took to heart.

Guesthouse owner Ian Perryman, whose alter ego Lady Scarlett also joined the party, recommends showing off all the different parts of your personality.

Ex pro-rugby player turned chicken farmer Martin Mhlongo, whose appearance in episode nine sparked his motivation to one day open a restaurant franchise, proposes letting your personality shine through in the dishes you prepare.

Vegetarian gym bunny Nadine Naidoo, who loves that she is recognised in her area after featuring on the show, suggests being outspoken and bold when entering.

If you are based in Cape Town, Durban, Gauteng or Port Elizabeth, sign up at BBC South Africa before August 29.