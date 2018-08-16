 
menu
Entertainment 16.8.2018 04:16 pm

Cardi B to open MTV Video Music Awards

AFP Relaxnews
Cardi B. Picture: AFP/KENA BETANCUR

Cardi B. Picture: AFP/KENA BETANCUR

The rapper has been nominated in ten categories including video, artist and song of the year.

Cardi B will kick off the show at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held on August 20 in New York.

The American rapper announced the news to her fans on Instagram.

Rolling Stone reports that it will be Cardi B’s first stage performance since the birth of her child on July 10 of this year.

See you there !

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The Bodak Yellow singer has been nominated in ten categories including video, artist and song of the year.

The stage show for the VMAs will also feature Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Recently, Cardi B announced that she was canceling her participation in Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour.

Her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
5 smart money moves for the ‘slasher’ woman 9.8.2018
Twitter drags Khanyi Mbau over Cardi B ‘Lambo dig’ 1.8.2018
Cardi B leads nominations at MTV Awards 17.7.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.