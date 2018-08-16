Artists, fans to remember ProKid in Johannesburg

Musicians, friends, family, fans and the public are on expected to attend a memorial for award-winning Hip Hop artist Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid on Thursday.

The popular 37-year-old music man died after a severe seizure on Wednesday last week. He was in the Johannesburg CBD when the tragedy occurred.

The Soweto-born artist has been celebrated by both industry peers and the public at large for his contribution in the music business, for the uplifting South African Hip-Hop genre and promoting African languages in his music when it was not fashionable to do so.

ProKid’s numerous albums, including the 2005 debut “Heads and Tales”, “Dankie San” in 2007, and “Snakes & Ladders” in 2009, earned him numerous gongs from HYPE Awards and Channel O Music Video Awards but was yet to win a coveted South African Music Award.

The Gauteng government has offered to assist ProKid’s family to give the much-loved artist a fitting send-off. Arts and culture MEC, Faith Mazibuko, said on Monday that her department is speaking to the family regarding funeral preparations.

ProKid is survived by his parents, his wife Ayanda, his three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi, his brothers and his extended family. His funeral service will take place at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus on Sunday before proceeding for burial at the Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery.

The memorial would be held at the Newtown Music Factory in downtown Johannesburg.

