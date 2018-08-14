 
Celebrities 14.8.2018 02:17 pm

SA’s biggest TV show, Uzalo, could be pulled off air

ANA
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

The popular soapie, which has nearly 10 million viewers, is reportedly failing to pay actors and producers.

South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) biggest daily soapie – with a viewership of 9.2 million – has run into financial trouble that could see it pulled off air, but the public broadcaster says it is in talks to save the popular production.

On Tuesday, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago would not be drawn into speculation that production could be halted.

Asked to verify reports that the public broadcaster had failed to pay the production house, Stained Glass, resulting in it failing to pay actors and producers, Kganyago said: “We had a meeting with the production house, but I cannot disclose to the public the outcomes.”

Uzalo spokesperson Ayanda Mthiyane was not available for comment.

The SABC is in financial trouble, having last paid its service providers in June, and has failed to raise funding from financing institutions. It now hopes for a R3-billion bailout from the National Treasury.

