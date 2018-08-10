ProKid to be laid to rest next Sunday

Award-winning hip-hop artist ProKid (real name Linda Mkhize) will be laid to rest on August 18, a ceremony which will be preceded by a memorial service on August 16.

A friend Penny Lebyane told eNCA about the dates for ProKid’s memorial service and funeral.

ProKid died on Wednesday after a reported seizure.

A family statement reads: “The renowned artist died on Wednesday night while visiting friends in the Johannesburg CBD. Paramedics were called to assist Mkhize but failed to revive him. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 8.38pm”.

Meanwhile, TimesLive reports that the rapper’s family is still struggling to come to terms with ProKid’s passing.

A friend Gigi Lamayne described to the publication the situation the family is going through as being “horrible”.

Gigi said the mood at the house was sombre, adding that ProKid’s wife, Ayanda, was shattered by the rapper’s untimely passing.

Gigi, a rapper as well, said Ayanda and ProKid’s family had been saddened and devastated by the death, adding that the late rapper’s three-year-old daughter was not aware of the situation.

Tributes continue to pour in for ProKid, giving rise to the hashtag ProKid challenge which sees mourners sharing videos on social media of themselves reciting the rapper’s lyrics in his honour.

Here are some videos under # ProKidChallenge

