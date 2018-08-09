 
menu
Entertainment 9.8.2018 09:00 am

OppiKoppi in your 30s vs 20s

Adriaan Roets

As you get older, the OppiKoppi Festival experience changes – even if the music doesn’t.

Ah, Oppikoppi, open to everyone (remember to take gran – since the festival still offers free entry for anyone older than 65 this weekend) but experienced differently by all.

When youth is on your side the festival is a debauched weekend where a healthy morning starts with a naartjie and three beers. But when you hit 30 something changes, and the whole festival experience changes with it.

Getting there

In your 20s: Who’s the designated driver? I already had two beers to get me in the mood, and can we play this mix at max volume?
In your 30s: Well I’ll drive because I want to get there in once piece, please don’t spill your beer – I don’t want the car to smell like First Thursday in Braam.

The people

In your 20s: OMG I found my tribe. We are all beautiful. #OneHumanNation
In your 30s: Urgh, millenials in normcore. We really are the worst.

Drinking

In your 20s: Decanter a bunch of 440ml beer cans into a 5l water bottle to take into the festival grounds, which gets warmer and flatter as the sun goes higher. Warm beer is still beer. Getting lit. Whoohoo.
In your 30s: I feel personally attacked when you can’t take a bottle of mid-priced oaked wine into the festival grounds and have to decanter it into a reusable earth-friendly bottle. I’m equally sad about the lack of single malts available at Top Bar. Can I speak to the manager?

Food

In your 20s: Braai, skotteleiers, pizza, baked beans – you feel personally violated that there’s tomato and lettuce on the burgers. My body rejects this nutrition.
In your 30s: Coffee and a multigrain rusk in the morning, a light lunch of tapas and a generous dinner of samp and flavourful potjiekos from Kobus se Gat. Lots of fruit and veg snacks inbetween.

Camping

In your 20s: Six people in one tent, some I don’t know – what can go wrong? Everyone’s my friend.
In your 30s: I’m willing to walk an extra few 100m to ensure there’s a decent buffer of bush between myself and the next tent. No neighbours, please.

Glowsticks

In your 20s: Sees a person with a glowstick around their neck, drunkenly starts to barter with them, “These are the most beautiful things in the world, I will give you six beers for just one.
In your 30s: Do you know this is killing nature? Say no to plastic!

Music

In your 20s: Excellent, I have to come back next year.
In your 30s: Excellent, I have to come back next year.

No matter what age, OppiKoppi is the holy-grail of SA music. Don’t miss out.

Related Stories
Dorothy Masuka: ‘I’m always a winner’ 9.8.2018
The beginner’s guide to OppiKoppi 9.8.2018
Beyoncé wants acceptance of curvier bodies after giving birth to twins 7.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.