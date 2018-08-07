 
menu
Celebrities 7.8.2018 12:30 pm

Bonang Matheba slates Twitter user who shaded her mother

Lily Rose
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Don’t go around talking about Bonang’s mother! Queen B roasts fan who insulted her mom…

Bonang Matheba took to social media on Monday to share a proud family moment

The 31-year-old retweeted a Kaya FM post that informed listeners that Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice-President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at SASOL, would be interviewed for the station’s Black Girl Magic segment.

Diehard Queen B fans would know that Charlotte is her Bonang’s mother.

“My Mom. Please tune in everyone!!” an excited Bonang wrote.

Enter Twitter user Alfred, with a bottle of spice and shade.

“Is she responsible for administering “golden handshakes” for non-performing officials and employing ANC cadre CEOs with no experience and qualifications and paying them [excessive] salaries??? … just asking for a friend??? I am sure she is a very nice person though…” the tweep replied in a passive aggressive post.

Bonang snapped, because, well, nobody messes with her mama.

“Oh Alfred. Feel free to f**k off,” the TV presenter replied, adding a heart emoji.

Ouch!

Bonang’s followers also gave Alfred a piece of their mind.

“Wena what does your mom even do??” one Twitter user asked.

Another added: “Buzz off.”

Brought to you by All4Women

Related Stories
Bonang Matheba tells Jackie Phamotse to ‘f**k off’ 9.8.2018
Women’s conference organisers say they’ve paid Taraji P Henson 9.8.2018
Twitter drags Bonang for selling R400 T-shirts 26.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.