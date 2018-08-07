Bonang Matheba slates Twitter user who shaded her mother

Bonang Matheba took to social media on Monday to share a proud family moment
The 31-year-old retweeted a Kaya FM post that informed listeners that Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice-President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at SASOL, would be interviewed for the station’s Black Girl Magic segment.
Diehard Queen B fans would know that Charlotte is her Bonang’s mother.
“My Mom. Please tune in everyone!!” an excited Bonang wrote.
My Mom. ???? Please tune in everyone!! ???????????????????????? https://t.co/e2ncXNKbJF
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 6, 2018
Enter Twitter user Alfred, with a bottle of spice and shade.
“Is she responsible for administering “golden handshakes” for non-performing officials and employing ANC cadre CEOs with no experience and qualifications and paying them [excessive] salaries??? … just asking for a friend??? I am sure she is a very nice person though…” the tweep replied in a passive aggressive post.
Bonang snapped, because, well, nobody messes with her mama.
“Oh Alfred. Feel free to f**k off,” the TV presenter replied, adding a heart emoji.
Ouch!
Bonang’s followers also gave Alfred a piece of their mind.
“Wena what does your mom even do??” one Twitter user asked.
Another added: “Buzz off.”
Oh Alfred. Feel free to fuck off. ❤️ https://t.co/BaAOw6EGEm
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 6, 2018
???????????? pic.twitter.com/Ybxvv2heUm
— Teboho (@TebohoMoletsane) August 6, 2018
She's HAD ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/YpAvNwjq0V
— Mauryn & Khloè (@momokhlo) August 6, 2018