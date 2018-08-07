Bonang Matheba slates Twitter user who shaded her mother

Bonang Matheba took to social media on Monday to share a proud family moment

The 31-year-old retweeted a Kaya FM post that informed listeners that Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice-President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at SASOL, would be interviewed for the station’s Black Girl Magic segment.

Diehard Queen B fans would know that Charlotte is her Bonang’s mother.

“My Mom. Please tune in everyone!!” an excited Bonang wrote.

My Mom. ???? Please tune in everyone!! ???????????????????????? https://t.co/e2ncXNKbJF — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 6, 2018

Enter Twitter user Alfred, with a bottle of spice and shade.

“Is she responsible for administering “golden handshakes” for non-performing officials and employing ANC cadre CEOs with no experience and qualifications and paying them [excessive] salaries??? … just asking for a friend??? I am sure she is a very nice person though…” the tweep replied in a passive aggressive post.

Bonang snapped, because, well, nobody messes with her mama.

“Oh Alfred. Feel free to f**k off,” the TV presenter replied, adding a heart emoji.

Ouch!

Bonang’s followers also gave Alfred a piece of their mind.

“Wena what does your mom even do??” one Twitter user asked.

Another added: “Buzz off.”

Oh Alfred. Feel free to fuck off. ❤️ https://t.co/BaAOw6EGEm — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 6, 2018

