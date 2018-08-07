Somizi steps out with fiancé and ex-bae

If Somizi Mhlongo is breaking out in a sweat over his recent worries with Sars, you wouldn’t have noticed this past weekend.

Round about the time reports were surfacing that the SA Idols judge and all-round celebrity’s possessions were being auctioned off to pay an alleged R2.5 million tax bill, he could be seen sharing a moment with his fiancé and his ex-partner.

Somizi shared the afternoon that he, his fiancé Mohale Motaung and his former girlfriend and baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, on Instagram, calling them his ‘perfect family’.

Perfect family A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Palesa also joined in the fun, uploading images to her own Instagram account.

#bbg♥️♥️ A post shared by Palesa Madisakwane (@palesamad) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

#bbg♥️♥️ A post shared by Palesa Madisakwane (@palesamad) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Palesa and Somizi have a 23-year-old daughter, Bahumi, who was conceived while the pair were in a relationship. When the two met, Somizi was already in a relationship with another man.