Somizi steps out with fiancé and ex-bae

If Somizi Mhlongo is breaking out in a sweat over his recent worries with Sars, you wouldn’t have noticed this past weekend.
Round about the time reports were surfacing that the SA Idols judge and all-round celebrity’s possessions were being auctioned off to pay an alleged R2.5 million tax bill, he could be seen sharing a moment with his fiancé and his ex-partner.
Somizi shared the afternoon that he, his fiancé Mohale Motaung and his former girlfriend and baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, on Instagram, calling them his ‘perfect family’.
Palesa also joined in the fun, uploading images to her own Instagram account.
Palesa and Somizi have a 23-year-old daughter, Bahumi, who was conceived while the pair were in a relationship. When the two met, Somizi was already in a relationship with another man.