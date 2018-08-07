 
menu
Celebrities 7.8.2018 12:23 pm

Somizi steps out with fiancé and ex-bae

Citizen Reporter

Somizi calls his fiancé and his baby mama his ‘perfect family’.

If Somizi Mhlongo is breaking out in a sweat over his recent worries with Sars, you wouldn’t have noticed this past weekend.

Round about the time reports were surfacing that the SA Idols judge and all-round celebrity’s possessions were being auctioned off to pay an alleged R2.5 million tax bill, he could be seen sharing a moment with his fiancé and his ex-partner.

Somizi shared the afternoon that he, his fiancé Mohale Motaung and his former girlfriend and baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, on Instagram, calling them his ‘perfect family’.

Perfect family

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Palesa also joined in the fun, uploading images to her own Instagram account.

#bbg♥️♥️

A post shared by Palesa Madisakwane (@palesamad) on

#bbg♥️♥️

A post shared by Palesa Madisakwane (@palesamad) on

Palesa and Somizi have a 23-year-old daughter, Bahumi, who was conceived while the pair were in a relationship. When the two met, Somizi was already in a relationship with another man.

Related Stories
Will Somizi spill the tea on these secrets? 8.8.2018
Somizi’s luxury items go under the hammer 6.8.2018
Emtee says he’s ‘sober from all narcotics’ 3.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.