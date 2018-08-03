Brickz’s music awards performance draws heat

Social media has been set alight by the news that that convicted rapist and Kwaito star Brickz will perform at the launch of the 3rd annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards on Friday night.

Brickz (real name Sipho Ndlovu) was found guilty in July last year of allegedly raping a teenage relative at his home in Honeydew, Johannesburg. Ndlovu is out on R80,000 and is appealing his 15-year jail sentence.

In an interview with eNCA the founder and chief executive of the awards, Perfecta Khumalo, defended the decision to book Ndlovu, saying that he owes the organisation money.

“We have decided, we have had a long relationship with Brickz, this is our third annual event, and he was supposed to perform for us in 2016, and we’ve paid him. And therefore he owes us. We requested him to come perform for free in this nominations party,” Khumalo said.

“Kwaito fans love Brickz. We didn’t go to prison and say we request Brickz to come and perform. Brickz has been out. If there is any problem, I think the State should be the one that is questioned because in his bail restrictions he was never told to do his duties. It’s payback time, he needs to pay us what he owes us,” she added.

The news has divided folks on social media, with some rushing to the kwaito star’s defence and others condemning the awards for their decision to book him.

So Kwaito star Brickz will perform at a MKHMA event tonight despite being a convicted rapist.

Event organiser Perfecta Khumalo reckons that's ok because Brickz "owes" MKHMA?

Profit before ethics? In Womens month? Two days after the #TotalShutdown marches?

What's your take? — Tim Brauteseth (@brauteseth_tim) August 3, 2018

This woman says the reason why Brickz is going to perform tonight is because he owes them a performance from 2016 that he was paid for but didn't deliver on….it's about money not integrity. — Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) August 3, 2018

#Brickz owes us from 2016 and since the awards r in Soweto and he lives in Soweto its ok to perform at Kwaito Awards. “We r not condoning rape” no Perfecta Khumalo, no- u r putting what is owed to u ahead of all else. #WTF man just days after #TotalShutdown #Sies pic.twitter.com/GgI0UZv9BL — Udo Carelse (@udocarelsesa) August 3, 2018

So this self-acclaimed “woman of God” thinks it’s absolutely fine to provide convicted child rapist, Brickz a platform to perform because, in her own words, “it’s all about money”. Women are truly their own worst enemies! ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/etcxBXgj5i — Melanie Webb (@MelanieWebbSA) August 3, 2018

As some commentators have noted, the news of Brickz’s performance comes just days after the #TotalShutdown marches, which saw thousands of women across the country call for an end to gender-based violence.