Free State MEC’s assistant crowned Miss World Plus

South Africa’s Dipolelo Hou, who works as a personal assistant to Free State Sport MEC Mathabo Leeto, was crowned Miss World Plus in Atlanta in the United States.

The pageant recognises plus-size women from across the world. Hou, who hails from Thaba Nchu, has won several prizes at local and provincial level.

She was competing on the international stage for the first time this month.

Her boss congratulated her for the achievement.

”On behalf of the department, I wish to congratulate Ms Hou for winning several prizes at the Miss Plus World beauty pageant. These titles add to several other titles she has previously won and the department is immensely proud of her achievements,” Leeto said.

“She is a valued staff member of the department and she serves as a beacon of hope and a great source of inspiration for many women in our country, young and old. Her determination and confidence are attributes which have seen her rise above the rest,” the MEC added.

Hou also bagged Miss Photogenic and the Best Pant Wear on the runway at the beauty pageant. She is the first South African to win the world title.