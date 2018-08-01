Twitter drags Khanyi Mbau over Cardi B ‘Lambo dig’

Twitter ripped Khanyi Mbau to shreds after she took a swipe at US rapper Cardi B for flaunting her and Offset’s matching Lamborghinis.

The commotion started after Cardi B shared a picture of the matching Lambos she and her hubby Offset recently bought.

Now we’re sure you remember that Khanyi and her ex Mandla Mthembu had matching yellow Lambos years ago.

So Khanyi got spicy and asked tweeps if she should tell her, insinuating that she started the trend years ago.

Should I tell her? ???? https://t.co/xnHUU3Y2p2 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 30, 2018

While Khanyi’s fans got the inside joke, others dragged her for it. Some tweeps even accused Khanyi and Mandla of renting the Lambos, back in the day.

Tell her what exactly because they bought them Cash whilst you on the hand was paying 25k a day for rental? pic.twitter.com/Hlr5AfjTfc — Ntsako⚠ (@HuUpu_) July 30, 2018

But can she afford a Lambogini? pic.twitter.com/cpxHNLfL9M — Wenzie The Aquarian (@WenzileD) July 30, 2018

Do you still have your Lamborghini by the way sis??? pic.twitter.com/Kw0nKNNfnC — Sheldon ???? (@lethabontswane) July 30, 2018

Khanyi told TshisaLIVE that she didn’t care about people’s opinions.

“Clearly South Africa still does know who Khanyi Mbau is! I do whatever I want, forget what their opinions are. Fact is the history I made resides in their memories. They all carry a part of me, whether they like it or not!” she said.

Brought to you by All4Women