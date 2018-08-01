 
Twitter drags Khanyi Mbau over Cardi B ‘Lambo dig’

Hope Winters
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram.

Khanyi says Tweeps need to chill out. She’s probably right.

Twitter ripped Khanyi Mbau to shreds after she took a swipe at US rapper Cardi B for flaunting her and Offset’s matching Lamborghinis.

The commotion started after Cardi B shared a picture of the matching Lambos she and her hubby Offset recently bought.

Now we’re sure you remember that Khanyi and her ex Mandla Mthembu had matching yellow Lambos years ago.

So Khanyi got spicy and asked tweeps if she should tell her, insinuating that she started the trend years ago.

While Khanyi’s fans got the inside joke, others dragged her for it. Some tweeps even accused Khanyi and Mandla of renting the Lambos, back in the day.

Khanyi told TshisaLIVE that she didn’t care about people’s opinions.

“Clearly South Africa still does know who Khanyi Mbau is! I do whatever I want, forget what their opinions are. Fact is the history I made resides in their memories. They all carry a part of me, whether they like it or not!” she said.

