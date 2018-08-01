New faces on SABC 1

New to TV screens, SABC 1’s Mzansi fo’Sho recently launched a new spring/ summer programming schedule which includes four fresh and talented young personalities to entertain and amuse viewers and lovers of music and lifestyle.

“In line with our popular campaign of #SphetheEzishisayo, SABC 1 comes back from the adrenalin of the Russia World Cup 2018 with a bang,” said head of channel Clara Nzima.

“We will be introducing a slate of brand new shows, new seasons, as well as revamped popular shows. We are very excited with our innovative Sunday drama slate and feel confident that the new offering is nothing like what the audiences have seen before.”

The channel is also upping the ante on the entertainment side with new shows, new presenters and revamped popular titles.

Having held auditions for anchors for one of the channel’s music shows, Live Amp, the new season brings with it two popular radio and club DJs as hosts.

Pretoria’s house music club sensation Lamiez Holworthy and Metro FM weekend show host and hip-hop producer DJ Speedsta will entertain viewers on Friday evenings, creating a festive mood for the weekend ahead along with relevant guest appearances from the music industry.

Both thrilled and grateful to have been selected as the new female host for the show, Holworthy said: “Joining the cast of Live Amp is a dream come true for me. Growing up as a fan of the show, I admired all the presenters who have paved the way.

“I am excited and overwhelmed by the opportunity and promise to bring my everything to each episode.”

Adding a spunk to Sundays, The Remix is an adaptation of an international reality format in search of the best singer-music-DJ/producer team who can put a new spin on favourite tracks. The show has assembled a solid team to lead and adjudicate the talent search process.

Making her local TV screen debut, Sama 2018 recipient and leading female rapper Rouge Wedi and Mzansi Insider presenter search winner Kgaugelo Mokholwane will present the show together with a judging panel consisting of Metro FM drive time host and personality Mo Flava and award winning Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo.

“This has been an amazing journey and I’m thankful to my SABC 1 family for seeing my potential. This show highlights music in a creative way and I’m glad to be part of it,” said Rouge.