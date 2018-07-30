Get your Lego on in Sandton

The Great Yellow Brick Co has opened the first Lego Certified Store in South Africa.

Doors to the brightly coloured shop in Sandton City are now open for longstanding fans, passionate collectors and consumers who are yet to discover the joy and delight of the versatile bricks.

Children and parents were invited to a preview day of the store, just a few days before the grand opening. The event was introduced by the master of ceremonies, Hot 91.9, FM Dj Sasha Martinego, who also spoke of his passion for Lego.

Lego is a brand that resonates with many children and their parents. There was plenty of excitement from children, who were given picture frames with their names and instructed to make a mini-figurine of themselves.

Some of the attractions include a mini-version of the Hillbrow Ponte building, including mini cars and the Joburg skyline.

Now, Lego toys remain widely available at independent toy retailers in South Africa. But The Great Yellow Brick Co’s shop will stock and display a variety of options, exciting installations, exclusive and extended sets, and experiences not yet seen here.

The store has decided to include some signature features of the flagship store.