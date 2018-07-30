 
menu
Entertainment 30.7.2018 12:58 pm

Get your Lego on in Sandton

Citizen Reporter

The Great Yellow Brick Co’s first official SA store is set to become a destination for children of all ages.

The Great Yellow Brick Co has opened the first Lego Certified Store in South Africa.

Doors to the brightly coloured shop in Sandton City are now open for longstanding fans, passionate collectors and consumers who are yet to discover the joy and delight of the versatile bricks.

Children and parents were invited to a preview day of the store, just a few days before the grand opening. The event was introduced by the master of ceremonies, Hot 91.9, FM Dj Sasha Martinego, who also spoke of his passion for Lego.

Lego is a brand that resonates with many children and their parents. There was plenty of excitement from children, who were given picture frames with their names and instructed to make a mini-figurine of themselves.

Some of the attractions include a mini-version of the Hillbrow Ponte building, including mini cars and the Joburg skyline.

Now, Lego toys remain widely available at independent toy retailers in South Africa. But The Great Yellow Brick Co’s shop will stock and display a variety of options, exciting installations, exclusive and extended sets, and experiences not yet seen here.

The store has decided to include some signature features of the flagship store.

Related Stories
Road closures around Sandton Convention Centre for Brics Summit 23.7.2018
WATCH: Sandton security guard hit by car walks away relatively unscathed 18.7.2018
Third day without water for Sandton and surrounding suburbs 18.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.