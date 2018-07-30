Black Coffee headlines a party to remember

Getting a ticket to the Axe party of the year was like getting a ticket to Willy Wonka’s factory.

A competition was put out to the public to purchase a can of the deodorant and get a golden ticket to the party of the year. Axe certainly lived up to their promises of a good time and more.

South African DJ Black Coffee (Nathi Maphumulo), now resident DJ at the famous club and dance capital Ibiza, was the headline act and flew in for the night just to party with the winners and his fans.

Black Coffee is very passionate about his fans and his country and always makes sure he highlights this in the music he plays and produces. He also made sure two South African fans got the opportunity to join him in Ibiza as part of his collaboration with Axe.

Speaking of the party, Black Coffee expressed his enthusiasm for the venture.

“It’s quite exciting, very few brands sell product, consider the people, culture or even bring music to the public, or to even take them to Ibiza,” he said. “These mechanisms of this party inspired people to find their magic.”

Black Coffee said he found his magic at a young age by following his deep passion for music.

“I was blessed to identify and find my magic from a young age, I always knew what I wanted to do with my career but I always support any initiative that inspires people to find the deep passion in their souls.”

The DJ believes everyone can be inspired and it just takes some one in their community assisting them along the way. That is why even though he is now international, South Africa will always be his favourite place to play.

For Black Coffee there’s a special element that you can only find in local crowds. Best described as African rhythms and spirit. This is the reason why he will always come home to play even if it’s just for one night in a very busy and tight schedule.

He also celebrated the other artists who were on the line-up along with him, including television presenter Bontle Modiselle. Distruction Boyz, who performed their Durban Sama award winning Gqom hits, Durban DJ Tira and Zulu Mkhathini, who also doubled-up as MC for the night kept the crowds on their feet, were also there.

Additional performances were by Benni Maverick DA Kruk and Nasty C. Black Coffee selected a special 90-minute set for the crowd, aptly named the Gold Master Mix.