Award-winning MTV Shuga signs HIV innovation partnership

The award-winning drama series MTV Shuga will soon be carrying storylines on HIV innovation, including HIV self-testing and preventive drugs (PrEP), following a three-year agreement signed between global health initiative Unitaid, the MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Unitaid works with global partners to end tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, malaria and hepatitis C epidemics.

MTV Shuga began in Kenya in 2009, and has since expanded to Nigeria and South Africa. It is an award-winning drama series that aims to harness the power of entertainment to change the attitudes and behaviour of young people around the world. The campaign includes a radio drama, print, digital and social media, and peer education programmes. It has been broadcast on more than 180 channels in 70 countries, and has reached 720 million households.

The programme is designed to help millions of young viewers in French and English-speaking Africa to protect themselves against HIV.

The agreement, unveiled during the 22nd International AIDS Conference currently taking place in Amsterdam, will span Southern Africa and Western francophone Africa and deliver three new TV series of MTV Shuga, together with a multi-media campaign that promotes sexual health.

Executive director of Unitaid, Lelio Marmora, said: “Millions of people in Africa watch MTV Shuga. Our partnership with MTV Staying Alive gives us a terrific opportunity to reach young people who don’t have reliable health information and empower them to take charge of their health – including testing themselves for HIV.”

The new MTV Shuga campaigns will be deployed in South Africa and Côte d’lvoire between 2018 and 2020. Preliminary work in both countries begins this year. The South Africa season will deliver another installment of MTV Shuga: Down South due to broadcast in the first half of 2019, followed by two seasons in Côte d’lvoire.

Executive vice president and managing director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, said: “MTV Shuga is a powerful campaign that educates and empowers our youth across a variety of issues that matter to them. At VIMN Africa we are proud to have been part of the journey of developing MTV Shuga since its inception, and to continue supporting the campaign across our network as we expand the series into new markets.”

A recent study carried out by the World Bank showed that viewers of the series were twice as likely to get tested for HIV six months after watching the show, and there was a 58% reduction of chlamydia among female viewers.

Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Professor Peter Piot, said: “We are delighted to be working with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation by leading studies in South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire to evaluate MTV Shuga’s impact on increasing the demand and uptake of HIV self-testing and PrEP. With its broad reach and popular appeal across Africa, MTV Shuga has the potential to stimulate awareness of and demand for prevention and treatment services, particularly for young women and men, among whom HIV risk remains persistently high.”

MTV Shuga will continue to broadcast on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and distributed across Viacom platforms globally, including FTA partners.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.