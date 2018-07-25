Nomzamo Mbatha reacts to ‘activist’ cover backlash

Nomzamo Mbatha is setting the record straight following backlash over Cosmopolitan’s ‘Activism’ issue.

The actress, who is the magazine’s August cover, has defended the work she does as an activist, after being labelled a “fake” by some social media users.

“There’s a difference between acting like an activist and living like one. You know deep down the category you belong to,” one Twitter user wrote about the cover.

Another added: “Still annoyed by her hijacking Mama Winnie’s death, using it as bloody audition.”

One Twitter user claims Nomzamo attended charity events for money.

“Nomzamo gets paid to do appearances at charity events and for that she is hailed as an activist? We are not respected in this country… We need to do away with titles and people must get their hands dirty. Wearing a doek and raising your fist doesn’t make you an activist,’ the user wrote.

Nomzamo denied the accusation in a direct reply to the woman.

“Sisi. I’m saddened at your unfounded and completely untrue statement. I do not get paid to advocate and show up for the causes I believe in. If you’re looking for a pretty face in the public eye that stands for nothing, I’m not the one. You’re spreading lies! I hope you’re proud.”

Many people were also upset that Cosmopolitan put the issue together in the first place.

“I was irked by the Cosmo “activism” edition with Nomzamo on the cover but I balanced myself because it’s a glossy magazine not the Mail & Guardian.

“They sell glamour and what is relevant at the moment. Not hard-hitting socio-political journalism. Let it go, guys (sic),” one Twitter user wrote.

