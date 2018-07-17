 
Nandi Madida blasted for wearing a ‘fur scarf’

Hope Winters

The picture of Nandi wearing a fur scarf was resurrected on social media, when Fur Free SA called her out.

Nandi Madida came under fire for wearing a fur scarf to her sister’s birthday party last month

The picture of Nandi in a bedazzled evening dress, paired with a fur scarf was resurrected on social media, when Fur Free SA called her out on the scarf.

Advocate Jay Anstey also weighed in on the situation expressing disgust.

Jay told TshisaLIVE that she was passionate about animal rights and believed that it was disgusting for anything to be killed for fashion.

“A lot of people don’t talk about it because we don’t want to hurt people’s feelings, but at the end of the day it is just a disgusting thing. It doesn’t even look good,” she said.

Nandi told the publication that she did not endorse any sort of animal cruelty.

“I don’t endorse animal cruelty. I don’t believe in it at all. I was styled by someone else and I don’t know but it didn’t feel like real fur.

“I don’t usually wear fur but I don’t think it was real at all. I think it was faux fur,” she said.

