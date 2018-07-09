Is Babes Wodumo pregnant?

It’s definitely baby season in South African entertainment although we’re not sure if it’s too soon to congratulate Babes Wodumo for being the latest celebrity to fall pregnan.t

As many may argue, this is a discussion we shouldn’t even be having. Babes Wodumo clarified that she was not pregnant less than two months ago when she took to social media to declare that she had just “gained weight” but was definitely “not pregnant”.

The video she posted on the 16th of May seemed to offer us a sound enough explanation. However, the rumours have picked up again and recent pictures of the Gqom star have only served to fuel the speculation.

Babes Wodumo was spotted at the Vodacom Durban July this weekend and social media users couldn’t help but wonder aloud if she might be expecting a little one:

https://twitter.com/blackchild14545/status/1015610826437332992

https://twitter.com/____maps/status/1015655487323475968

However, until we hear it from Babes Wodumo herself, it’s impossible to take these rumours seriously. The last time that we thought the singer was pregnant she set the record straight:

https://twitter.com/BABESWODUMO/status/996697110090321921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E996697110090321921&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.all4women.co.za%2F1534834%2Fentertainment%2Fsa-celebs%2Fis-babes-wodumo-pregnant

This video was shared nearly two months ago and as we all know, a lot can change in that time. One thing is for sure: if Babes is pregnant, we will have our answer in the coming weeks.

The real question will then be: who is the father?

Brought to you by All4Women