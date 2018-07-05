Bonang launches new-look website

Media personality, Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba has revealed a new glamorous website.

The website has the same look and feel as her app, however, her website gives her fans and audience more up-to-date content and inside exclusives on her projects, charity and amazing photo galleries.

“My website is NEW and waiting for YOU!! Check it out now & subscribe,” Bonang said.

….my website is NEW and waiting for YOU!! Check it out now & subscribe… https://t.co/HbqoTEelHl! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8UzP5G4Eri — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 3, 2018

In no time, fans couldn’t stop raving about it as they took to the website to check it out and subscribe for exclusive newsletters.

this is such a clean website put together by @bonang_m and Celebrity Services Africa @The_BForce ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/iHIL0nE5wC — Uk. (@Unathi_Koko) July 3, 2018

@bonang_m no cold front with Bonang’s love in my heart ????????????#choose happiness…find ur sparkle???????????? pic.twitter.com/19bTBIbOIu — Teboho Dhlamini (@tebohogdhlamini) July 3, 2018