 
menu
Celebrities 5.7.2018 01:06 pm

Bonang launches new-look website

CNS Reporter

Bonang’s website adds a little exclusive sparkle for fans.

Media personality, Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba has revealed a new glamorous website.

The website has the same look and feel as her app, however, her website gives her fans and audience more up-to-date content and inside exclusives on her projects, charity and amazing photo galleries.

“My website is NEW and waiting for YOU!! Check it out now & subscribe,” Bonang said.

In no time, fans couldn’t stop raving about it as they took to the website to check it out and subscribe for exclusive newsletters.

 

Related Stories
John Robbie to star in Christmas panto 11.7.2018
Jada Pinkett Smith: “I knew my mom was an addict” 11.7.2018
Is Babes Wodumo pregnant? 9.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.