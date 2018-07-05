Bonang launches new-look website

Media personality, Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba has revealed a new glamorous website.
The website has the same look and feel as her app, however, her website gives her fans and audience more up-to-date content and inside exclusives on her projects, charity and amazing photo galleries.
“My website is NEW and waiting for YOU!! Check it out now & subscribe,” Bonang said.
….my website is NEW and waiting for YOU!! Check it out now & subscribe… https://t.co/HbqoTEelHl! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8UzP5G4Eri
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 3, 2018
In no time, fans couldn’t stop raving about it as they took to the website to check it out and subscribe for exclusive newsletters.
this is such a clean website put together by @bonang_m and Celebrity Services Africa @The_BForce ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/iHIL0nE5wC
— Uk. (@Unathi_Koko) July 3, 2018
@bonang_m no cold front with Bonang’s love in my heart ????????????#choose happiness…find ur sparkle???????????? pic.twitter.com/19bTBIbOIu
— Teboho Dhlamini (@tebohogdhlamini) July 3, 2018
@bonang_m done boo ???? pic.twitter.com/Bq5HmzjtNS
— KING BREEZY (@Brian_kuse) July 3, 2018
If you ain't subscribing on @bonang_m 's newsletters ..watchu waiting for dear… go to https://t.co/Aj0zeLH3Tp and start to sparkle ..get like me ..❤ pic.twitter.com/GgfXE7dRYc
— #sanctuarylove /27 July ❤ (@lethabontswane) July 3, 2018