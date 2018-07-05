Keep yourself ‘In Good Company’

In Good Company, an innovative and inclusive women’s empowerment programme, will be bring the multitalented US actress, writer and producer Issa Rae to South Africa.

Prepare for a unique experience on Tuesday, August 28 at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, that will have a mix of powerful keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and live entertainment.

The speaker list comprises female and male leaders from different industries who are passionate about gender diversity and inclusivity, as well about building Africa.

The inaugural In Good Company (IGC) is designed to celebrate women and discuss innovative ideas that will contribute towards changing the current state of affairs in gender equality.

Under the theme Building the Africa of Tomorrow, this will be an authentic space designed for shared learning.

“Achieving gender diversity is imperative for all, it’s not just an issue to be solved and championed by women,” said Jabulile Gwala, founder of IGC.

“We found it important to create a space where women and men can get together and start [exchanging ideas] for solutions to change the status quo. We live in a mixed gender society and therefore the conversation cannot happen with women alone.”

IGC will bring together aspirational African women and men from various fields of the business spectrum focusing on arts, media, film and entertainment, technology and digital insights and property management.