Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp joins Jacaranda

Jacaranda FM has revealed that award-winning TV and radio personality and mom-trepreneur, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, will be joining the line-up.

From August 1, Afrika-Bredenkamp will present WorkZone on weekdays from 9am to 12, taking over from Mack Rapapali who moves to nights.

Elana is one of the most loved personalities on the local entertainment scene. She will continue to work on current and new TV shows and deliver parenting inspiration on Elana Afrika’s Baby Brunch, featured on Jacaranda FM’s podcast hub, JacPod.

Her primary focus, however, will be ensuring WorkZone continues to deliver on the no-repeats promise with all Jacaranda FM’s favourite artists in the mix, stellar content and continuous updates on news and traffic.

“Bringing a presenter of Elana’s calibre and charisma on board adds further gravitas to our day line-up. She’s proved to be a real hit with her roles in television and radio and our audience will love her,” says Jacaranda FM general manager, Kevin Fine.

Jacaranda FM feels like home,” says Afrika-Bredenkamp. “I’ve always wanted to use my talent for good and the amazing team at this station understands positive change and the impact of giving back and I’m excited to be part of that!”

In other line-up changes, Mack Rapapali moves to 10pm-1am Monday to Thursday nights.

