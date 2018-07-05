BoomTown’s big line-up for the Durban July

Recently announcing the new sponsorship of the biggest hospitality marquee at the Vodacom Durban July, Amstel, together with BoomTown, have carefully crafted an entertainment line-up for a proudly South African musical journey at this year’s horse racing extravaganza.

House kings DJ Shimza and DJ Maphorisa headline the bigger-than-ever marquee, alongside the legendary HHP, mega-group Bongo Maffin, gqom queen Babes Wodumo, music duo DreamTeam among others.

“Not only will BoomTown offer an optimum lifestyle experience combining music, fashion, horse racing and other surprises to be revealed on the day, it will also provide an unmatched line-up of Mzansi’s acts that will make the Amstel stage the loudest at Africa’s biggest horse racing event,” said marketing manager of Amstel South Africa, Khaya Dlanga.

The Vodacom Durban July is a festive spree of fashion, lifestyle, the best in marquee hospitality and the most anticipated day on the horse racing calendar. This year, it’s expected to again attract the sociable and the socialites for a day of uninterrupted entertainment.

According to the organisers, BoomTown, which is back for the ninth year at the prestigious event, will be changing the game this year and raising the bar for an extraordinary Durban July experience. The marquee has a fresh event layout, elevated hospitality decks, a trackside viewing porch and the who’s who of the Durban July will be there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.