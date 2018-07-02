 
Celebrities 2.7.2018

Bonang gives us the spiciest clapback of 2018 (so far!)

Tinashe Venge/Citizen Reporter
Picture: @bonang_m/Twitter

Picture: @bonang_m/Twitter

Bonang Matheba pulls out the hardware on a particularly annoying follower.

Bonang Matheba is renowned for not responding to insults and mean comments on social media but every now and then she breaks that rule. (WARNING: harsh language to follow).

She did that just this week when a hater questioned her music selection.

Moghel celebrated her birthday on Monday the 25th of June and the week has been dedicated to honouring her existence. From parties and luncheons to thousands of social media messages, Bonang was left in no doubt that she is loved in South Africa.

However, when it comes to fame, regardless of how many people love you, there will always be a large number of individuals who simply don’t like you. Take, for example, a Twitter user by the name of Romeo Mabaso, who took exception to Bonang’s choice in music.

By the look of things, Romeo attended Bonang’s birthday party in Johannesburg last weekend. It seems that he did not enjoy the playlist (I was there that night and it wasn’t bad at all!) and he took to Twitter to let his feelings be known when he wrote:

While this would usually fall into the category of tweet that Bonang ignores (or, better yet, users that Bonang immediately blocks) she refused to take this particular line of hating lying down.

And this being South African Twitter, it wasn’t long before Bonang’s followers and fans started piling in.

All we’re waiting for now is the perfect Bonang image to make a meme out of her latest catchphrase.

Brought to you by All4Women.

