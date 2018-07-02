 
menu
Celebrities 2.7.2018 12:18 pm

WATCH: Can We Just Talk About The #KairoTurns3 Party?

Citizen Reporter/People Magazine

Rapper AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle teamed up to celebrate their toddler turning three.

Fans are still wondering whether or not rapper AKA will reunite with DJ Zinhle, but the pair showed this weekend that, despite any differences they have, their daughter Kairo is their main love.

AKA and DJ Zinhle’s beautiful baby girl will be celebrating her third birthday on Sunday, July 8, but in true celeb baby style, it seems she may have a week-long celebration in the run up to the big day – and she is so cute, why shouldn’t she?!

At a party held over the weekend, the little beaut looked oh-so-cute as she was the centre of both her parents’ and her friends’ world.

According to reports, A-listers like Da L.E.S, JR Bogopa and Tshepi Vundla turned out to celebrate one of Mzansi’s most-loved star tots, and her parent’s timelines were flooded with well wishes for Kairo.

Her gran, Lynn Forbes, shared a stunning pic of the two of them on social media, and celebrited children’s author Refiloe Moahloli had her kiddie audience enthralled while she told them a story!

See pics and videos from the glam and cute party!

#KairoTurns3 ????

A post shared by Karabo Moleleki (@cupkoek) on

Happy birthday week, Kairo! Where does the time go?

Brought to you by People Magazine.

Related Stories
More flight drama as AKA throws shade at SAA – again! 19.7.2018
5 things to know about AKA’s new rumoured bae Kim Jayde 18.7.2018
Are AKA and Kim Jayde an item? 17.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.