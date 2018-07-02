WATCH: Can We Just Talk About The #KairoTurns3 Party?

Fans are still wondering whether or not rapper AKA will reunite with DJ Zinhle, but the pair showed this weekend that, despite any differences they have, their daughter Kairo is their main love.

AKA and DJ Zinhle’s beautiful baby girl will be celebrating her third birthday on Sunday, July 8, but in true celeb baby style, it seems she may have a week-long celebration in the run up to the big day – and she is so cute, why shouldn’t she?!

At a party held over the weekend, the little beaut looked oh-so-cute as she was the centre of both her parents’ and her friends’ world.

According to reports, A-listers like Da L.E.S, JR Bogopa and Tshepi Vundla turned out to celebrate one of Mzansi’s most-loved star tots, and her parent’s timelines were flooded with well wishes for Kairo.

Her gran, Lynn Forbes, shared a stunning pic of the two of them on social media, and celebrited children’s author Refiloe Moahloli had her kiddie audience enthralled while she told them a story!

See pics and videos from the glam and cute party!

#KairoTurns3 ???? A post shared by Karabo Moleleki (@cupkoek) on Jul 1, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Happy birthday week, Kairo! Where does the time go?

