TheGramSham reveals celebrity woes

If you’ve ever thought that celebs live a charmed existence, guess again.
This past week, TV personality Jo Lurie took to Twitter to call on celebrities to reveal that their lives aren’t all glitz and glimmer, using the hashtag #TheGramSham. The results have made for interesting reading.
Most of us know that what we see on Instagram isn’t real life, but there’s a whole generation who has bought into it and they feel like they’re failing because their lives don’t always look like that. On 16/06, we’re lifting the lid on #TheGramSham pic.twitter.com/TjzjL7pVnP
— Jo Lurie (@TheJoLurie) June 13, 2018
Celebrities have come out of the woodwork to show that yes, in actual fact, being famous isn’t a cure for all ills in life. South African celebs have opened up about dealing with personal problems while being in the glare of the media spotlight.
Presenter Mel Bala posted an image of herself smiling, but revealed that at the time she was racked with exhaustion and sadness.
#TheGramSham *deep breath* This picture was taken about 2 years ago at Live Amp. Bob and I had been invited to host an episode. It was a lot of fun. What you don’t see is the exhaustion and sadness. My marriage was over, my father had died. I was in therapy, on anti-depressants, barely sleeping and crying every single day. I hid it all very well except to those very close to me. Why are we so so scared to let people see the real us? To let people know that we’re struggling, that we’re not okay. Is it because we’ll be seen as weak or over sharing? “Why is she putting all her business out there?” Even now, I share this with trepidation because “what will people say” or will some media outlet use it as a story tomorrow? The pressure to present these perfect lives is insane. Don’t get me wrong: we all love to dress up and slay, and get those likes but that’s not real life. Not for me, not for you, not for anyone. Life is not 100% ups all the time. There are a lot of downs too. We need to allow ourselves those moments because in doing so, we share the full range of what makes us human. We invite someone who is struggling too, to say “I am not alone”. The #GloUp is great but there’s a down that has to come first before you can glow up. 50, 5000 or 500,000 followers and we can’t share what’s in our hearts because we’re scared to be judged or to lose brands, sponsorships, opportunities? I’ll take my chances. On this #YouthDay, I want young people to know it’s okay to not be okay. It takes time, effort, tears, work, self-care but you’ll get there ❤️ M. • Click on #TheGramSham for other posts. @thejolurie
“My marriage was over, my father had died. I was in therapy, on anti-depressants, barely sleeping and crying every single day,” she wrote.
Actress Gail Mabalene was also forthcoming, posting a pic that put forward the notion everything was good in her world, but commenting that her insecurities haunted her.
#TheGramSham The truth is … what you don’t see in this pic is … The insecurity. It’s sounds small, but it’s something that affects most areas of our lives. I’ve spent a lot of time learning to deal with insecurity (especially since I’ve been in my industry). Wondering…am I enough? … I’m slowly learning that I DON’T need to fit in…in fact, learning that the plan was never for me to fit in at all. The older I’ve gotten, the more secure I’ve become…& the closer I get to God, the more secure I’ve become in who I am in Him. To every young person reading this, I want to remind you that social media is NOT real life. We are all just here putting our best foot forward. There is A LOT we don’t post. I want to encourage you to find identity in knowing that you are fearfully and wonderfully made for a purpose greater than being “accepted” on social media. God’s plan for your life is perfect. I wish, on this #YouthDay, and everyday, you know that you are enough…JUST AS YOU ARE. #FailingForward #ImperfectlyPerfect #HappyYouthDay #TheGramSham @thejolurie
Sling the #TheGramSham into a search engine. You may be surprised at what you find.