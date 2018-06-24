TheGramSham reveals celebrity woes

If you’ve ever thought that celebs live a charmed existence, guess again.

This past week, TV personality Jo Lurie took to Twitter to call on celebrities to reveal that their lives aren’t all glitz and glimmer, using the hashtag #TheGramSham. The results have made for interesting reading.

Most of us know that what we see on Instagram isn’t real life, but there’s a whole generation who has bought into it and they feel like they’re failing because their lives don’t always look like that. On 16/06, we’re lifting the lid on #TheGramSham pic.twitter.com/TjzjL7pVnP — Jo Lurie (@TheJoLurie) June 13, 2018

Celebrities have come out of the woodwork to show that yes, in actual fact, being famous isn’t a cure for all ills in life. South African celebs have opened up about dealing with personal problems while being in the glare of the media spotlight.

Presenter Mel Bala posted an image of herself smiling, but revealed that at the time she was racked with exhaustion and sadness.

“My marriage was over, my father had died. I was in therapy, on anti-depressants, barely sleeping and crying every single day,” she wrote.

Actress Gail Mabalene was also forthcoming, posting a pic that put forward the notion everything was good in her world, but commenting that her insecurities haunted her.

Sling the #TheGramSham into a search engine. You may be surprised at what you find.