Bassie, Romeo crimen injuria case in NPA’s hands

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) will decide on the charges brought against author Jackie Phamotse by business power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.

“I can confirm that the police have referred the matter to us for a decision whether to prosecute,” NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the Sunday World newspaper.

“However, the prosecutor who is handling the case referred the matter back to the police for further investigation,” she said.

The Kumalos found themselves in the centre of a storm of controversy this month when rumours circulated concerning an alleged sex tape linking Romeo and Rapper Nasty C (real name David Junior Ngcobo).

The couple said the allegation were untrue and that they were taking legal action against their instigator, who was later identified as Jackie Phamotse. The Kumalos opened a case and went public with their intention to sue for crimen injuria.

“We have sought legal counsel and have laid criminal charges of crimen injuria and are applying for Protection Orders against those responsible,” the Kumalos said in a statement.

“The defamatory content has also since been picked up by mainstream media, and we are considering other legal options available, including laying a complaint to the Independent Media Ombudsman.”

