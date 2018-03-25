Distruction Boyz ‘confess’ to stealing Omunye – report

Gqom star producers Distruction Boyz dominated the airwaves with their hit, Omunye, but the song’s ownership rights have been a matter of contention since claims surfaced that the song was stolen from DJ Lag.

This dispute seems to be coming to an end after copyright lawyer Graeme Gilfillan, DJ Lag’s representative, revealed an agreement had been reached after the Distruction Boyz allegedly admitted to violating intellectual property rights, Sunday World reports.

The paper reports the agreement was reached among the three parties, DJ Lag, Distruction Boyz and their business partner, DJ Tira, who confirmed the talks with the Sunday tabloid.

DJ Tira said, however, they still believed in DJ Mphyd, the producer who sold the song to Distruction Boyz. Before it was ubiquitously known as Omunye, it was known as Trip To New York by DJ Lag.

DJ Lag’s song came out three months before Omunye’s release. It seems to bear similarities to the better known hit in many ways but the lyrics.

In February, DJ Mphyd told City Press he had nothing to do with DJ Lag’s song, and said the songs did not sound the same, except for the key.

